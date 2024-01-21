Iraqi "Resistance" groups attack Israeli sites in Golan

Shafaq News/ Iran-backed Shiite paramilitary groups in Iraq claimed responsibility for an attack in the Golan Heights on Sunday in a new escalation in the Israel-Gaza war.

The Islamic Resistance Iraq, a loose formation of Tehran-allied Shiite militias, said it had hit a "military target" in the occupied Syrian lands.

Iraqi Shiite groups have increased drone and missile attacks against US forces in Iraq and Syria because of Washington's support for Tel Aviv in the war that began after a surprise Hamas attack that killed about 1,200 Israelis on October 7.