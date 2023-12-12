Iraqi Resistance attacks a U.S. base in Syria

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, The Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeted a U.S. base in Syria.

The group said in a statement, "Our fighters responded to the crimes committed by the enemy (Israel) against the people of Gaza by targeting the American occupation base in the Al-Omar oil field in Syria with missiles."

According to the statement, the missiles hit the target.

Concerns were raised after the multiple and consecutive attacks on the U.S. interests in Syria and Iraq.

Earlier, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh warned armed factions against attacks targeting U.S. military bases.

She considers the factions' attacks "unsuccessful with minor infrastructure damage." Confirming that the United States will "always respond back at a time and place."

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani conveyed to U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken the country's rejection of any attack on its territory.

Still, the attacks have intensified and targeted U.S. interests, including the U.S. embassy in the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad.

The near-daily attacks against the US-led Coalition in Iraq and Syria commenced in solidarity with Palestinians after Hamas' attack on October 7 and the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip, where more than 16,500 Palestinians were killed.

Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that its operations are to "expel the American occupation" and to support "Palestinian brothers."

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, 50 attacks on Global Coalition bases in Syria have been reported since October 19: 11 attacks on the Al-Omar oil field base, nine attacks on the Al-Shaddadi base in the countryside of Al-Hasakah, nine attacks on the Koniko gas field base, ten attacks on the Kharab Al-Jir base in Rmeilan, seven attacks on the Al-Tanf base, two attacks on the Tel Baidar base in the countryside of Al-Hasakah, one attack on the American base in Roubarba in the countryside of Al-Malikiyah., and one attack on the Qasrak base in the countryside of Al-Hasakah.

It is noteworthy that currently, the U.S. maintains 900 troops in Syria and 2,500 in Iraq.