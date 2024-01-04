Iraqi Resistance announces bombing of US base in Syria
Shafaq News / The "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" declared on Thursday the targeting of a US base in Syria.
In a statement, they mentioned that "continuing our approach in resisting the US occupation forces in Iraq and the region, and in response to the massacres committed by the Zionist entity against our people in Gaza, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacked the occupation base in the Rukban Camp in Syria using drones."
The statement affirmed their determination to "strike the enemy's strongholds."