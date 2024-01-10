Iraqi Resistance Factions claim responsibility for an attack on a US base in Syria

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Resistance Factions, an umbrella of mainly Iran-backed Shiite paramilitary groups, has claimed responsibility for a rocket attack on a military base housing US troops in northern Syria.

A press release by the group on Wednesday said they targeted "the US occupation base 'Himo', west of the Qamishli Airport in Syria with the suitable weapons."

Media outlets close to the group said this is the first attack on this particular base since the breakout of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7.