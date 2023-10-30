Iraqi Resistance Factions claim responsibility for an attack on a US base in Syria

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Resistance Factions, an umbrella of mainly Iran-backed Shiite paramilitary groups, has claimed responsibility for a rocket attack on a military base housing US troops in northern Syria.
A press release by the group said they targeted "a military base of the US occupation forces in the Conoco gas field in Deir ez-Zor's northern countryside with a barrage of rockets."
The rockets, according to the press release, achieved "direct hits" to the targets.
Al-Mayadeen, a TV channel close to Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah, reported that the base was struck with 15 rockets following a US airstrike targeting civilian trucks on the Syrian side of the borders with Iraq.