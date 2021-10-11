Iraqi Resistance Coordination Commission to convene in the aftermath of the tremendous electoral loss

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Resistance Coordination Commission (IRCC) will convene to deliberate the repercussions of the early parliamentary election held earlier this week, a source revealed on Monday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that IRCC will hold a meeting to deliberate the consequences of the election on al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) and the Resistance factions.

However, the source did not provide details about the whereabouts of the meeting.

The meeting comes as the alliance of Iraqi candidates representing Shiite militias supported by neighboring Iran, al-Fatah alliance, has emerged as the biggest loser in the country's national elections.

Preliminary results showed that the alliance had clinched only 14 seats in yesterday's polls, down from 48 seats in 2018.

Al-Fatah Alliance, led by paramilitary leader Hadi al-Ameri, is comprised of parties and affiliated with the Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group of mostly pro-Iran Shiite militias. The alliance rose to prominence during the war against the Sunni extremist Islamic State group. It includes some of the most hard-line Iran-backed factions, such as the Asaib Ahl al-Haq militia.

Voter turnout was 41%, a record low in the post-Saddam Hussein era signaling widespread distrust of the country's leaders and the vote for a new parliament. That's down from 44% in the 2018 elections, which was an all-time low.