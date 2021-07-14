Iraqi Red Crescent Society to allocate one million dinars to each family of the al-Naqaa fire victims

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Red Crescent Society announced allocating one million dinars to each family of the victims of Al-Naqa Center's fire in Nasiriyah.

The head of the association, Yassin Al-Maamouri, told Shafaq News Agency, "The crescent teams in Dhi Qar delivered the second batch of medical supplies to Al-Hussein Hospital in Nasiriyah, with the support of the International Committee of the Red Cross."

Al-Maamouri added, "Yesterday, the association delivered medicines, equipment, medical devices and blankets to the Turkish hospital, after it opened to receive patients in Nasiriyah," stressing the association's readiness to support the governorate's hospitals.

On July 12, a massive fire broke out in Al-Hussein Hospital in Dhi Qar Governorate, killing dozens of patients.