Iraqi Protesters Rally Against Jordan's Approval of Baath Party's Political Activities

Shafaq News/ Demonstrators flooded the streets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Tuesday morning, expressing their anger over the Jordanian authorities' decision to allow the Arab Socialist Baath Party to engage in political activities on its soil.

According to Shafaq News agency correspondent, the protests occurred near the Jadiriya Martyrs Foundation in central Baghdad.

The participants denounced Jordan's decision to grant political space to the Baath Party and urged their government to take decisive action against Amman.

Protesters raised slogans condemning the resurgence of the Baath Party and called for immediate measures to counter and thwart its attempts at political revival.

On May 14, the Jordanian Independent Electoral approved the establishment of 27 new political parties, including the Arab Socialist Baath Party.

In July 2016, the Iraqi parliament passed a law banning the Baath Part.

For nearly four decades, the Baath Party ruled Iraq, with much of that period characterized by a power struggle between the party and former President Saddam Hussein until he was overthrown by the United States and its allies in 2003.

Under Hussein's leadership, the Baath regime perpetrated numerous crimes, which were classified as "genocide" by the competent criminal court in Iraq. As a result, the court gave death sentences by hanging to the late president and his close associates.