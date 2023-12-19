Iraqi Prime Minister welcomes the first Austrian Ambassador in 30 years

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani discussed with Austria's new Ambassador to Iraq, Andrea Nassi, focusing on enhancing bilateral relations.

Nassi held the position of the Chargé d'Affaires at the Austrian Embassy in Baghdad.

According to Al-Sudani's media office, the meeting addressed key areas of collaboration, notably the impending transport agreement between the two nations.

The Iraqi prime minister praised Austria for appointing a resident ambassador to Iraq after a thirty-year hiatus; he also warmly welcomed Austrian companies to contribute to Iraq's private sector.