Iraqi Prime Minister urges international action amid escalating Palestinian-Israeli conflict

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani issued a stern warning on Thursday regarding the escalating Palestinian-Israeli conflict, urging the international community to actively intervene and prevent the conflict from spilling into the regional arena.

The Prime Minister's Media Office said Al-Sudani spoke with British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs James Cleverly. The discussion encompassed bilateral relations between the two countries and the latest developments in the region, with a particular focus on the Palestinian issue.

During the call, Al-Sudani emphasized the "vital role of major powers and the permanent members of the UN Security Council and the broader international community in halting the violence, aggression, and violations perpetrated by Israel against the Palestinian people." He stressed the urgent need to prevent the conflict from spreading further and engulfing additional regional areas.

Cleverly commended Iraq's and Al-Sudani’s handling of the crisis in the Gaza Strip and the overall tensions in the region. Both parties concurred on the imperative of working towards a ceasefire and expediting the delivery of humanitarian aid to the besieged Palestinian population in Gaza. Additionally, they underscored the necessity of upholding international law to facilitate a permanent and just solution to the ongoing conflict.