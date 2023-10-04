Iraqi Prime Minister to meet Russian President Putin in Moscow: Sources

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani is set to travel to Moscow for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on October 10-11, according to government sources and individuals familiar with the matter.

The Iraqi government source confirmed that Prime Minister Al-Sudani is scheduled to depart Iraq on October 9 and will engage in discussions with President Putin on October 10. The leaders are expected to hold comprehensive working meetings on October 11, focusing on significant issues.

Official Iraqi media sources reported that Al-Sudani's visit to Moscow aims to strengthen cooperation between Iraq and Russia, particularly in economics and politics.