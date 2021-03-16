Iraqi Prime Minister offers condolences on the death of the Kurdish historian

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi offered his condolences on the death of the Kurdish historian, Kamal Mazhar.

"Iraqi historian Dr. Kamal Mazhar Ahmed has left our world today, after long struggle with illness…Iraq has lost a prominent flag of thought, culture and history." Al-Kadhimi said in a statement.

He added that Mazhar’s life is full with researches, books and studies that enriched the Iraqi intellectual life.

The Prime Minister instructed the official Iraqi government agencies to transfer the body of the Historian from Germany to “his final resting place in his homeland, Iraq."

Dr. Kamal Mazhar died on Tuesday at the age of 84.

“Dear Kurds, it’s with great sadness, with our hearts full of pain, we announce the death of the great professor Dr. Kamal Mazhar, who, after a chronic illness, died today in a hospital in the German city of Bonn,” his nephew Handren Jamal Soran said.

President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani offered his condolences to the family of Mazhar, who “devoted his entire life to recording and correcting the history of his people".

"In that way he did a great service to his nation and his land, and left us an invaluable treasure.”

Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, also offered his condolences.

“It is with great sadness that we hear the news of the death of the famous Kurdish writer and historian Dr. Kamal Mazhar, who, through his works, has done a great service to the history of Kurdistan and the