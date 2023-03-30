Iraqi Prime Minister meets with IMF representative to discuss economic stability

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia'a al-Sudani met with Ghazi Shbeikat, the resident representative of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Iraq, to discuss ways to achieve stability in the Iraqi economy.

Al-Sudani's media office said the two officials discussed Iraq's relationship with the IMF and cooperation in supporting financial policies and plans.

They also discussed the government's financial and administrative reforms and the need to combat corruption.

Iraq joined the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 1952 when. Since then, Iraq has received several loans and technical assistance from the IMF to help address its economic challenges.

In recent years, Iraq has faced significant economic and fiscal challenges. In response, the IMF has provided Iraq with financial support, policy advice, and technical assistance to help stabilize its economy and implement economic reforms.