Iraqi Prime Minister meets NATO Secretary-General to discuss cooperation and security

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani held a meeting with the NATO Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg, in New York on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Al-Sudani invited Secretary-General Stoltenberg to visit Iraq, emphasizing the desire for enhanced cooperation.

Al-Sudani expressed his appreciation for NATO's support during the war against ISIS. He noted that NATO's direct participation in military operations and providing advice and training to Iraqi security forces had contributed significantly to the country's stability.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani emphasized the importance of cooperation in exchanging information and tracking the sources of terrorist financing, given the global reach of terrorism networks. He also discussed challenges related to drug trafficking and smuggling.

Al-Sudani highlighted that the Iraqi government is currently reviewing its relationship with the Global Coalition in light of the readiness of the Iraqi security forces. This review process has led to the formation of a bilateral committee, multiple dialogues, and a recent visit by a delegation from the Ministry of Defense to Washington to discuss the development and training of Iraqi forces.

Secretary-General Stoltenberg expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for the steps taken by the Iraqi government in pursuing reforms and for the crucial role played by Iraqi security forces in defeating ISIS and countering threats within Iraq and to NATO countries.

Stoltenberg emphasized NATO's "respect" for Iraq's sovereignty and its commitment to expanding cooperation, including providing advice and training to Iraqi security forces, which could encompass formations within the Ministry of Interior.