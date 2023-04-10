Iraqi Prime Minister highlights progress in infrastructure and economic reform

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani stated on Monday that the executive agencies, with the support and backing of the people and political sector, have made significant progress in a short period of time regarding infrastructure and economic reform.

This came during a meeting with Kurdistan Regional Government Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani in al-Sudani's office in the capital, Baghdad, according to an official statement.

The meeting discussed the latest developments in the general situation and the most important files at the national level, as well as ways to enhance government work and implement service and reform programs.

The two sides reviewed the coordination and integration efforts between the federal government and the regional government in various fields to provide public interests to all Iraqi people.

Al-Sudani reiterated, according to the statement, his emphasis on "prioritizing the improvement of services that meet the aspirations of citizens in all governorates of Iraq."

