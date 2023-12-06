Iraqi Prime Minister discusses national issues with PUK Leader

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi prime minister Mohamad Shia Al-Sudani met with the head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Bafel Talbani.

According to a statement by Al-Sudani’s media office, both sides discussed various issues, including implementing the government program, economic priorities, and ways to support political blocs for reaching targeted outcomes.

The two sides also stressed the necessity to support the government's agenda, mainly the items related to economic development, and addressing the needs of citizens.