Iraqi Prime Minister discusses Gaza war with Dutch counterpart

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani on Monday evening received a phone call from his Dutch counterpart, Mark Rutte, during which they discussed the ongoing war in the besieged Gaza Strip.

A readout issued by his bureau said that al-Sudani denounced the Israeli aggression against Gaza as "crimes against humanity, genocide, and a flagrant violation of all international laws and pacts."

"These agreements have no value in the face of the staggering numbers of victims, the majority of whom are innocent civilians and nearly half of them are children," he said.

Al-Sudani stressed that the international community and the global powers bear the "ethical and legal responsibilities" to halt the war and open safe corridors to deliver water, food, and medicine to the besieged civilians.

Prime Minister Rutte condemned the killing of Palestinian civilians and echoed al-Sudani's call to open humanitarian corridors. Rutte praised Iraq's efforts in maintaining stability and expressed his country's readiness to collaborate with the Iraqi government to achieve stability and peace in the region and the world.

The Dutch prime minister said that his country adopts Iraq's position regarding the war in Gaza.