Iraqi Prime Minister discuss the Gaza situation with Arab League Secretary-General

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani held talks on Wednesday with the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, on the situation in Gazza, which has been under heavy Israeli fires for more than a week following a large-scale operation by Hamas, a press release by his bureau said.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister reiterated Iraq's unwavering stance on the Palestinian people's right to establish an independent state on their national soil. He emphasized the importance of safeguarding the sanctities in Palestinian territories from attempts to erase their historical identity and the land-seizure and settlement campaigns conducted by the Israeli authorities.

Prime Minister al-Sudani praised the resilience of civilians in the besieged Gaza Strip and all humanitarian relief efforts initiated by Arab brothers and friends. He also called on the international community to take serious and responsible steps to avert a humanitarian catastrophe that could leave a lasting impact on the presence and identity of the Palestinian people in their occupied homeland.