Iraqi Prime Minister attends Cairo Peace Summit to Address Gaza Crisis

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani departed Baghdad on Saturday for Egypt to participate in the 2023 Cairo Peace Summit. The summit is dedicated to discussing the current situation in Palestine, particularly in Gaza, where recent events have escalated regional tensions.

Al-Sudani's participation follows an official invitation from the Egyptian President, Abdul Fatah Al-Sisi to attend the emergency summit, which focuses on addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Iraq, through Al-Sudani, reaffirmed its firm and principled stance regarding the situation in Gaza. The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of opening humanitarian corridors and ensuring the delivery of essential aid to the people of the Gaza Strip, who are currently enduring the impact of war and a restrictive siege.

The summit brings together regional leaders to discuss strategies and initiatives to alleviate the Palestinian people's suffering and find diplomatic solutions to the ongoing crisis.