Iraqi Prime Minister and Wisdom Movement Leader Stress Urgency of Approving Federal Budget Law

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad S. al-Sudani met on Monday with the head of the Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma), Ammar al-Hakim.

The Prime Minister's Media Office said both sides discussed security and economic issues and the government plans.

They highlighted the need to pass the draft federal budget law in the House of Representatives and the importance of initiating development programs to address key issues in the interest of the citizens.

Furthermore, the discussion centered around supporting the government and executive agencies in a manner that positively impacts the overall economic and social conditions of the country.