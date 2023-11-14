Iraqi Prime Minister and President discuss national and international developments

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani met with President Abdul Latif Gamal Rashid to discuss national and international developments.

According to a statement from Al-Sudani's office, both leaders emphasized the significance of holding provincial elections as scheduled and ensuring the conditions for their success.

During the meeting, both sides shared a commitment to support the government in implementing its program to "establish security and stability, deliver services, and advance reforms in the fight against corruption."

The discussion also covered President Rashid's participation in the joint Arab-Islamic summit held in Saudi Arabia in solidarity with Palestine and the outcomes of the meetings with leaders from participating countries.