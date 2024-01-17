Iraqi Prime Minister and IFC Delegation discuss cooperation at Davos Forum

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi prime minister, Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani, met with a delegation from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) headed by Makhtar Diop, the institution's Managing Director, on the sidelines of the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The meeting addressed various areas of cooperation between Iraq and the IFC, as the Iraqi government is implementing economic reforms.

Al-Sudani stressed the government's desire to strengthen partnerships and cooperation with the IFC, especially after signing a contract between the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority and this international institution to completely develop Baghdad International Airport to meet worldwide airport standards.

The IFC delegation expressed interest in increasing cooperation with Iraq and considered it a destination with promising investment opportunities. In addition, the delegation expressed a desire to participate in implementing the Strategic Development Road project and the related initiatives.