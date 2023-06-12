Iraqi Prime Minister Welcomes Approval of Budget by Parliament

ShafaqNews/ Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad S. al-Sudani expressed his appreciation for the approval of the "tripartite budget" by the House of Representatives on Monday.

In a statement, al-Sudani congratulated the Iraqis on approving the federal general budget law for 2023, 2024, and 2025. He also thanked the Parliament for their "efforts and commitment to passing the budget."

Al-Sudani highlighted that the budget, which the Council of Ministers endorsed on March 13, prioritizes the essential needs of individuals, families, and citizens' livelihoods. It aims to "meet their aspirations regarding government services, infrastructure projects, and development initiatives."

The prime minister emphasized that the presentation of the tripartite budget was based on a "clear reform vision" outlined in the government program.

This vision seeks to address the recurring or failing project phenomenon that has persisted. It also emphasizes reducing operational expenses and boosting non-oil revenues while supporting the private sector. He said.

Al-Sudani explained that the government would review the amended budget items and assess their alignment with the government's vision and objectives as outlined in the ministerial curriculum approved by Parliament.

He concluded by expressing "high appreciation "for the efforts made to pass the budget, particularly acknowledging the members of the Parliamentary Finance Committee and the Strategic Planning and Parliamentary Federal Service Committee for their contributions throughout the process.

Earlier today, the Iraqi Parliament voted on the federal budget law for the years 2023, 2024, and 2025 after five days of discussions. The budget for the current year amounts to 197 trillion and 828 billion Iraqi dinars (approximately 152.2 billion dollars), with a total deficit of 63 trillion dinars (about 48.3 billion dollars).

Details of the 2023 and 2024 budgets have not yet been published.