Iraqi Prime Minister Vows Swift Action in Response to Swedish Embassy Incident

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani presided over an emergency cabinet meeting with top officials to address the Swedish government permitting protesters to burn the Holy Quran, followed by the burning of the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad.

During the meeting, the Iraqi government strongly condemned the burning of the Swedish Embassy, describing it as a "serious security breach requiring immediate action. Those accountable for security must be held responsible."

In response to the incident, it was decided to hand over the arrested individuals responsible for burning the embassy to the judiciary. Additionally, negligent security officials will be investigated and face appropriate legal measures.

The Iraqi government reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the security and protection of all diplomatic missions, pledging to confront any attacks aimed at them.

Furthermore, through diplomatic channels, the Iraqi government informed the Swedish government that any recurrence of incidents involving the burning of the Holy Quran on Swedish soil would sever diplomatic relations. The granting of permission for such actions under the pretext of freedom of expression was deemed provocative and contrary to international covenants and norms, which emphasize respect for religions and beliefs.

Earlier today, the Swedish authorities announced the closure of their embassy in Baghdad and the suspension of its services until further notice in response to the attack on their embassy. The incident occurred during a demonstration organized by supporters of Muqtada al-Sadr, leader of the Sadrist movement. The protests coincided with a planned rally in Sweden, where the organizer intends to burn a copy of the Quran before the Iraqi embassy.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom expressed concern and disappointment over the incident, stating, "It is clear that the Iraqi authorities have failed in their responsibility to protect diplomatic missions."

The situation has strained bilateral relations between Iraq and Sweden, raising international concern about diplomatic security and protecting diplomatic personnel and missions.