Iraqi Prime Minister Visits Kurdistan Capital, No Official Statements Released Yet

Shafaq News/ Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, the Prime Minister of Iraq, arrived in Erbil, the capital city of the Kurdistan region, on Thursday, as per the information obtained by Shafaq News Agency.

During his visit, al-Sudani met with Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, after which they headed to a resort in the Rowanduz district. The Prime Minister also reportedly met with Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein during his visit.

As of yet, no official statements have been released regarding the nature or objectives of al-Sudani's visit.