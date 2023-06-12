Iraqi Prime Minister Seeks Economic Cooperation on Second Official Visit to Egypt

Shafaq News/ Iraq's prime minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, has embarked on his second official visit to Egypt as he arrives in Cairo on the top of a high-profile government delegation on Monday.

The visiting delegation, according to a press release by al-Sudani bureau, encompassed key government figures, including Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein, and Minister of Trade, Atheer Daoud Salman.

Media reports indicate that al-Sudani is expected to extend an invitation to Egyptian companies to participate in Iraq's reconstruction endeavors and activate joint committees between the two countries, particularly those involved in economic and investment projects.

The agenda of the visit includes signing Memorandums of Understanding in various sectors, including housing, services, and sports.