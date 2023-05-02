Iraqi Prime Minister Meets with Italian Defense Minister to Discuss Cooperation

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad S. al-Sudani held talks on Tuesday with Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, discussing ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.
According to a statement released by Al-Sudani’s media office, the meeting covered a range of issues related to progress in relations and cooperation in various security fields.
The Iraqi prime minister praised Italy’s role in the fight against terrorism and the elimination of ISIS, as well as the country’s contribution to the training of Iraqi security forces through the NATO mission.
Al-Sudani also highlighted the “strong” relationship between Iraq and Italy and expressed Baghdad’s desire to work with Rome in a way that serves the interests of both nations and promotes regional and global security.
He identified opportunities for cooperation in health, education, industry, water management, and economic partnerships.
Crosetto, who arrived in Baghdad earlier in the day, conveyed Italian Prime Minister’s greetings to Al-Sudani and expressed Italy’s interest in developing mutual cooperation between the two countries. He confirmed that a senior Iraqi delegation is expected to visit Italy soon to discuss cooperation mechanisms.
During their meeting, the Italian defense minister also affirmed Italy’s commitment to continuing security cooperation with Iraq, particularly in the training of Iraqi security forces. Crosetto stated his intention to develop joint military plans between the two nations.