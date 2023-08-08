Iraqi Prime Minister Ensures Success of Plans for Arbaeen Ceremonies in Karbala

Shafaq News/ In anticipation of the forthcoming Arbaeen ceremonies, dedicated to commemorating Imam Hussein Bin Ali, the third Imam of Shia, Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad S. Al-Sudani has underscored the paramount importance of meticulously executed plans aimed at ensuring the safety and success of the event in the sacred city of Karbala.

A statement released by the Prime Minister's office emphasized that Al-Sudani held a meeting with key stakeholders responsible for orchestrating the Arbaeen ceremonies. During this meeting, he received comprehensive briefings on the considerable strides made in holistic planning, focused programs, and providing indispensable services. A particular focus was placed on securing all requisite arrangements to facilitate the participation of millions from Iraq and around the globe in this significant event.

The pivotal battle of Karbala, which transpired in 680 AD, culminated in the tragic martyrdom of Imam Hussein and 72 of his dedicated companions and family members. Imam Hussein's brave stand against Yazid's formidable force of 30,000 warriors over ten days immortalized him as an enduring symbol of courage and unwavering devotion to the essence of Islam.

Thousands of devotees annually converge on the holy city of Karbala in modern-day Iraq to pay homage to the shrine of Imam Hussein. This congregation reaches its zenith during Arbaeen, a momentous occasion marked by a collective march through Iraq as millions journey to the revered city. The Arbaeen march represents one of the world's most meaningful pilgrimages, surpassing even the Haj, which drew approximately 2.5 million participants to Mecca in 2023.

Cloaked in mourning attire of black, symbolic of grief, adherents engage in solemn chants and threnodies for Imam Hussein as they congregate in Karbala during Arbaeen. The collective gesture of raising hands and resounding chest thumps bears witness to the universal mourning for Imam Hussein.

Remarkably, the Arbaeen march has surged in popularity over time. In 2016, the procession attracted 17 million and 20 million participants over several days, compared to 17 million in 2014. Astonishingly, the numbers continued to grow even during the turmoil of ISIS's incursion into Iraq.