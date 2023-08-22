Iraqi Prime Minister Chairs 34th Council of Ministers Session, Addresses Key Reforms

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani led the 34th Regular Session of the Council of Ministers, tackling a range of pressing issues and unveiling significant decisions aimed at fostering administrative reform, supporting crucial sectors, and bolstering economic stability.

The session commenced with a comprehensive overview of the nation's current state, addressing paramount concerns on the agenda. A series of pivotal decisions were ratified, reflecting the government's commitment to effective governance.

Education Sector and Student Support

To fortify the education sector, the Council resolved to grant an exemption to external students over the age of 28 from the mandatory waiting period stipulated in Article Nine of the Amended Examinations Regulation No. (18) of 1987.

Agricultural Advancements and Food Security

Most of the session was devoted to deliberating the agricultural plan, focusing on strategies to elevate domestic crop production and sustain the nation's food security. Among the initiatives greenlit by the Council, the redirection of fertilizer subsidies from the Ministry of Agriculture to support the modern irrigation techniques project stands out. Furthermore, exempting specific fertilizers from hazardous materials import regulations will facilitate agricultural progress.

Disability Care Enhancement

The Council extended its support to individuals with disabilities in care centers by transferring Dar Al Hanan home oversight for the severely handicapped and other centers from the governorates to the Department of Care for People with Special Needs.

Economic Outlook and Reforms

Addressing economic stability, Prime Minister Al-Sudani directed the implementation of recommendations outlined in the Diwani Order Committee (23512 of 2023). These directives aim to facilitate allocating new appointments for high-achieving students and individuals with advanced academic degrees within ministries, harmonizing these appointments with existing legal frameworks.

Strategic Sectors' Facilitation

In the pursuit of optimal governance, the Council of Ministers mandated that all ministries and government entities ensure the timely and accurate entry of employee data into the State Employees' Pension Fund's program, contributing to a robust employee registration and retirement contributions collection system.