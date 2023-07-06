Iraqi Prime Minister Bids Farewell to Outgoing Qatari Ambassador, Lauds Bilateral Ties

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani received the Ambassador of Qatar to Iraq, Khaled bin Hamad al-Sulaiti, on Thursday in honor of the conclusion of his diplomatic tenure.

Al-Sudani, according to a readout issued by his bureau, discussed with his guest the bilateral relations between their respective nations and the potential strategies for their further consolidation.

Prime Minister al-Sudani lauded the significant efforts deployed by Ambassador al-Sulaiti throughout his mandate. He made particular reference to enhancing the cooperation between Baghdad and Doha, an accomplishment primarily brought to fruition in the wake of the Amir of Qatar's state visit to Iraq in the previous month.

That visit engendered a series of mutual Memorandums of Understanding across a broad array of sectors, especially gas and energy.