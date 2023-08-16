Iraqi Prime Minister Affirms Shafaq News Exclusive: Baiji Refinery Equipment successfully recovered

Shafaq News / On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia'a al-Sudani reported information about the stolen equipment at Baiji Refinery. News revealed earlier by Shafaq News Agency.

Earlier today, the director of the Northwest Baiji Refinery, Adnan Mohammed Hamoud, told our agency that during his ongoing visit to the district, PM al-Sudani would announce the recovery of stolen materials from the oil refinery.

The Baiji Refinery, Iraq's largest with a processing capacity of 310,000 barrels per day, was subject to damage during ISIS's occupation in 2014. The refinery, symbolic of Iraq's rich oil reserves, was notably occupied by ISIS in May 2014, leading to significant setbacks in the nation's oil industry.

The PM media office said Al-Sudani met with Baiji District sheiks in Saladin Governorate. The Minister of Electricity, Saladin's Governor, the Parliamentary Energy Committee Chairman, and MPs representing the governorate were present during his visit.

Al-Sudani stressed that Baiji houses crucial economic facilities for all of Iraq. This positioning renders it "a vital economic center concerning oil installations, power plants, and industrial towns, aligning with the government's strategic objectives, plans, and programs."

According to the statement, al-Sudani announced that dedicated efforts aided the government in reclaiming about 100- truck capacity stolen materials and equipment from the Baiji Refinery. These items, worth millions of dollars, were causing disruptions. Acquiring them anew would have taken years.

"Today, these materials are on site, ensuring the refinery's return to full capacity, fostering self-sufficiency in oil derivatives. This success is thanks to citizens' support, potentially involving up to 100 trucks."

Al-Sudani praised the security services, which ensured the safe transfer of equipment from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) to the refinery location.

"The refinery's operation will end the need for Iraq to import oil derivatives. This, coupled with recently completed refineries, will have a substantial impact."

The Prime Minister also highlighted that Baiji District development is a "government strategic priority" because it "hosts crucial economic facilities for Iraq."

The official visit included the al-Fathah Bridge project, which faced suspension due to pending approvals.

"Today, decisions have been made concerning change orders and advance payments, enabling the resumption of work with multiple daily shifts."

The sewage treatment plant was also a step in this tour, where Al-Sudani affirmed that the project is complete and well implemented. "Together with the network, it represents 65% of the city's services."

The statement explained that in Saladin Governorate, 35% of agricultural areas are cultivated using sprinkler irrigation and wells. The wheat yield has supplied 900,000 tons.

Concerning terrorism, Al-Sudani stressed that the security services are "actively pursuing and apprehending" the terrorists who used to frighten citizens.