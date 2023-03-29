Iraqi Prime Minister Addresses Global Democracy Summit

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani addressed the virtual Democracy Summit for Democracy conference, which was attended by leaders and representatives from 115 countries from around the world.

In his speech, al-Sudani spoke about the democratic experience in Iraq and the determination of the Iraqi people to confront all the challenges that oppose this path, saying, "In Iraq, there have been long struggles in which our people have made sacrifices in order to achieve their freedom after the dictatorship kept them behind bars of oppression and repression for years."

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of diversity and the role it plays in democratic work, stating, "The constitution emphasizes diversity, which is the ceiling under which we come together and adhere to, and this represents the basis of democratic work in countries that adopt democracy as a political and social concept."

He also touched on the government's priorities, saying, "Our government is eager to open up the space for freedom of speech and expression according to the law and to provide the necessary environment for the upcoming local elections this year."

On the topic of the energy sector, the Prime Minister said, "The government has taken several measures to develop the energy sector, invest in the gas accompanying oil extraction, to stop the losses of this important wealth for future generations and to obtain a significant source of energy for operating power plants and reducing environmental pollution."