Iraqi President urges fiscal changes: pushes for budget cuts and timely Kurdistan salaries

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid emphasized the "crucial need" to deduct the Kurdistan Region's share from the general budget while ensuring prompt payment of salaries to the region's employees.

President Rashid, joined by House of Representatives members, parliamentary bloc heads, and state officials, including Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein, Justice Minister Khaled Shawani, and Environment Minister Nizar Amidi, delved into security, political, and economic developments during the session.

President Rashid stressed the importance of "preserving achievements and delivering services to citizens through successful development and investment programs," highlighting the imperative of maintaining security, stability, and national unity.

Specifically addressing the issue of Kurdistan's budget share and employee salaries, Rashid pointed out the “socioeconomic impact of delayed payments,” noting school closures and educational disruptions affecting students.

Calling for sustained dialogue and cooperation between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government, Rashid advocated for constitutional and legal solutions to outstanding disputes, particularly regarding disputed areas, emphasizing the need for “political consensus and adherence to the law.”

President Rashid also urged intensified efforts to implement Article 140 of the Constitution, emphasizing compensation for affected citizens and signaling ongoing discussions with relevant authorities for effective implementation.

Addressing recent attacks in Kurdistan, Rashid emphasized respect for national sovereignty, calling for joint regional and international action to prevent violations and highlighting the correlation between internal and regional stability.

In turn, Foreign Minister Hussein outlined regional and international consultations to prevent territorial violations, stressing respect for Iraqi sovereignty and calling for the Security Council's inclusion of the issue.

Justice Minister Shawani discussed financial committees' formation to address compensation for affected Kurdish peasants and farmers, steps towards Article 140 implementation, and resolution of disputed lands based on political understandings and legal frameworks.