Iraqi President urges coordination among gas exporting nations in exploration and extraction efforts

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, stressed the necessity of coordination among gas-exporting countries in exploration and extraction.

According to the Iraqi presidency, Rashid received the Algerian President’s envoy, the Algerian Minister of Energy and Mines, Mohamed Arkab, who delivered the Iraqi President an invitation from his Algerian counterpart, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, to participate in the 7th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) scheduled to take place on 2nd March 2024 in Algeria.

The statement said that the Iraqi President highlighted the importance of “strengthening the relations between the two countries, especially in the field of natural gas, and the necessity of coordination and consultation on issues of concern to the Iraqi and Algerian peoples in a way that achieves common interests and contributes to enhancing security and stability in the region.”

Rashid pointed out the “need for coordination in discovering and extracting natural gas, which has become essential after calls to dismiss depending on oil,” stressing the necessity of establishing cooperation between gas-exporting countries to control and regulate production quantities.

In turn, the Algerian minister affirmed his country’s support for Iraq in facing challenges and its efforts to establish security and stability.

He also praised Iraq’s positions aimed at stabilizing global oil markets through its role within OPEC.