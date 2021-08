Shafaq News/ An official source in the Iraqi Presidency denied, on Monday, news that President Barham Salih called for postponing the legislative elections.

The source confirmed that the circulated News on the Iraqi media that President Salih informed the political blocs that he refused to hold the early elections on their scheduled date next October, are absolutely incorrect."

He added, "The President was and still keen on holding the elections on time, and he affirmed this in his meetings with Iraqi forces, blocs and political parties.”