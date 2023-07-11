Iraqi President strips powers from Chief of Presidential office

Shafaq News / President Abdellatif Jamal Rashid has made the decision to strip the Chief of the Presidential Office, Kamel Aldulaimi, of his powers. According to a document obtained by Shafaq News Agency, the President has ordered the financial, administrative, engineering, and presidential palace departments, as well as the oversight and internal auditing, to be placed under the authority of the President's Office Director, effective from the date of issuance.

On December 6, 2022, President Abdellatif Jamal Rashid issued a decree appointing former Sunni Forces Deputy Kamel Aldulaimi as the head of the Iraqi Presidential Office, replacing the former Chief of the Office, Nasir Alani.

Upon assuming his role as the President of Iraq, Rashid terminated Alani's tenure, along with that of several advisors and directors general at the Presidential Office.

Furthermore, the Parliament voted on March 4, 2023, to confirm the appointment of the Chief of the Presidential Office, as well as the heads of the Speaker of Parliament's offices and their deputies.

In a statement, the Parliamentary Media Department stated that "the Parliament voted today to confirm Kamel Kareem Abbas Aldulaimi as the head of the Presidential Office."

The statement added that "the Parliament also voted to confirm Mohammed Nouri as the Director of the Speaker of Parliament's Office. Additionally, Nazim Kazim was confirmed as the Director of the Office of the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mohsen al-Mandalawi, and Fahd Rasool as the Director of the Office of the Second Deputy Speaker, Shakhwan Abdullah."

The Parliament convened a parliamentary session to discuss several items on its agenda, with the most prominent being the second reading of the draft law on provincial council elections."