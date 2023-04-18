Iraqi President expresses appreciation for US support

Shafaq News / The Presidency of the Republic announced that President Abdul Latif Rashid received US Ambassador to Iraq Alina Romanowski at the Baghdad Palace on Tuesday.

According to an official statement, the two officials discussed the friendship between the two countries and ways to serve mutual interests and reduce tensions in the region through dialogue.

The US Ambassador reiterated her country's support for the stability of Iraq, emphasizing the importance of continuing to provide necessary assistance to Iraqis under the Strategic Framework Agreement between the two countries.

The statement added that the President expressed his appreciation for the US's continued support to Iraq in various fields, emphasizing the importance of expanding common cooperation to address economic, environmental, and climate changes that affect Iraq more than other countries.