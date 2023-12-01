Iraqi President discusses global security threats of climate change at COP28

Shafaq News / President Abdullatif Jamal Rashid stated on Friday that climate change poses a threat to global security and stability, while NATO praised Iraq's role in establishing security and stability in the Middle East.

According to a statement from the Presidential Media Office, President Rashid met with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on the sidelines of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai. The meeting covered an overview of the security and political situations on the international scene and discussions held during COP28.

The President emphasized that climate change represents a threat to global security and stability, highlighting the importance of enhancing communication and broadening cooperation among all parties to address these risks.

President Rashid elaborated on the measures taken by Iraq, through the Ministry of Environment, other ministries, governmental bodies, and relevant departments, to mitigate the negative impacts of climate change, combat drought, water scarcity, and desertification.

Furthermore, he reiterated Iraq's steadfast stance on the Palestinian issue, condemning violent attacks against innocent civilians. He emphasized the necessity for a clear and explicit international stance against the violations perpetrated against the Palestinian people and granting them the right to self-determination.

Additionally, NATO's Secretary-General commended Iraq's significant role in combating terrorism, solidifying peace foundations in the region, and consolidating security and stability in Iraq.