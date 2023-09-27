Iraqi President calls for urgent probe into Hamdaniya wedding tragedy

Iraqi President calls for urgent probe into Hamdaniya wedding tragedy
2023-09-27T11:13:55+00:00

Shafaq News/ Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid has sincerely called for an immediate investigation into the tragic incident that unfolded during a wedding celebration in Nineveh Governorate's Hamdaniya district.

A major fire broke out inside a wedding hall, resulting in over 80 deaths and more than 130 injuries.

In a statement, President Rashid emphasized the critical imperative of launching a thorough inquiry to unearth this catastrophic event's circumstances. He underscored the necessity of uncovering the root causes and implementing comprehensive safety measures to prevent any recurrence of such a heart-wrenching tragedy.

The tragic incident was attributed to negligence and violations of safety conditions, including fireworks, which led to a partial collapse of the hall.

Among the casualties were women and children.

Nineveh Governor Najm al-Jubouri has declared a week of mourning in the governorate to honor and remember the victims of the tragic Hamdaniya wedding hall fire.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon