Iraqi President calls for urgent probe into Hamdaniya wedding tragedy

Shafaq News/ Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid has sincerely called for an immediate investigation into the tragic incident that unfolded during a wedding celebration in Nineveh Governorate's Hamdaniya district.

A major fire broke out inside a wedding hall, resulting in over 80 deaths and more than 130 injuries.

In a statement, President Rashid emphasized the critical imperative of launching a thorough inquiry to unearth this catastrophic event's circumstances. He underscored the necessity of uncovering the root causes and implementing comprehensive safety measures to prevent any recurrence of such a heart-wrenching tragedy.

The tragic incident was attributed to negligence and violations of safety conditions, including fireworks, which led to a partial collapse of the hall.

Among the casualties were women and children.

Nineveh Governor Najm al-Jubouri has declared a week of mourning in the governorate to honor and remember the victims of the tragic Hamdaniya wedding hall fire.