Iraqi President calls for cooperation in managing water resources at UN conference

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Rashid, emphasized the importance of accelerating progress in water cooperation and managing available water resources more efficiently and effectively by riparian countries.

Speaking at the United Nations Water Conference in New York, Rashid noted that estimates indicate that 107 countries are not on track to managing water resources sustainably by 2030, and only 32 countries have at least 90% of the transboundary basin area following operational procedures for cooperation in transboundary water.

Iraq is facing a real water crisis, with a decrease of 30-40% in water flow from the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, which provide up to 98% of surface water for Iraq over the past forty years, causing drying of the marshes and shortages of fresh water for agriculture and citizens.

Rashid called on all countries to join the United Nations Conventions on the Law of the Use of International Watercourses for Non-navigational Purposes and the Protection and Use of Transboundary Watercourses and International Lakes and for the international community to promote the implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 6.5.

Iraq has grappled with a water shortage for years, exacerbated by a growing population, outdated infrastructure, and climate change.

The Tigris and Euphrates rivers, the primary water sources for Iraq, have been drying up due to damming and irrigation projects in neighboring countries such as Turkey and Iran. This has led to a decline in the water supply for Iraq and the destruction of wetlands, which are critical habitats for biodiversity.

Moreover, Iraq is experiencing more frequent and severe heatwaves, droughts, and sandstorms due to climate change.

The country's average temperature has risen by 1.5°C since 1970 and is projected to increase by another three °C by 2100. This could lead to the loss of agricultural land, disease spread, and water scarcity.

To address these challenges, the Iraqi government is developing practical and implementable plans to manage water resources, including investing in infrastructure, promoting water conservation and efficiency, and strengthening international cooperation.