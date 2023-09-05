Iraqi President calls for Chinese assistance in infrastructure rebuilding

Shafaq News/ Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid called for international support in coordinating efforts to combat terrorism while seeking Chinese aid in rebuilding the country's infrastructure.

In an interview with the Chinese News Agency, Xinhua, President Rashid emphasized Iraq's prolonged struggle against terrorism and urged the international community to collaborate and coordinate in the ongoing fight against this menace.

President Rashid also highlighted the positive developments regarding the rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia, recognizing this as a step toward bolstering security, stability, and peace in the region. He expressed appreciation for the efforts made by China and Iraq in facilitating this diplomatic reconciliation.

Iraq's pressing need for international support and the involvement of global companies in reconstruction efforts were emphasized by President Rashid. He cited areas such as infrastructure development, electricity, water supply, energy, and other essential services where international cooperation and investment are crucial. The President specifically identified the need for building roads, bridges, dams, railways, and other critical infrastructure projects, inviting Chinese companies to contribute to these endeavors.

President Rashid acknowledged the positive trajectory of Iraq's relations with China and expressed gratitude for the contributions of Chinese and other international firms engaged in reconstruction projects in Iraq.

Furthermore, President Rashid welcomed conferences to improve the environment and address climate change, recognizing their significant impact on human health and future generations. He also acknowledged the importance of the Global Civilization Initiative proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping. He underscored the need for coordination and cooperation among all parties to revitalize ancient civilizations, particularly in culture and science.