Iraqi President attends UN Climate Summit in Dubai

Shafaq News / The President of the Republic of Iraq, Abdullatif Jamal Rashid, departed the country to head to the United Arab Emirates to participate in the United Nations Climate Summit (COP 28), scheduled to take place in Dubai.

A statement issued by the Presidency mentioned that Rashid will attend the leaders' summit scheduled for tomorrow, Friday, December 1, 2023. During this summit, he will deliver Iraq's speech.