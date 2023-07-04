Iraqi President and Parliament Speaker Emphasize Integrity of Upcoming Local Elections

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, and Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halboosi held a meeting to discuss several critical issues, with a focus on ensuring the integrity and transparency of the upcoming local elections.

Al-Halboosi's office said the two leaders delved into the latest developments in Iraq's political, security, and economic landscapes, highlighting the importance of enhancing services provided to citizens and executing infrastructure projects, particularly after the recent approval of the general budget law.

Among the topics addressed during the meeting were the coordination mechanisms between the House of Representatives and the Presidency of the Republic in the presentation and approval of legislation that significantly impacts the lives of citizens. The aim is to streamline the legislative process and address crucial matters that affect the welfare of the Iraqi people.

Moreover, the leaders discussed preparations for the upcoming provincial elections, ensuring that the electoral process is conducted on time and with the utmost integrity and transparency. The forthcoming elections are of great significance, as they play a crucial role in shaping local governance and representation.