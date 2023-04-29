Iraqi President and Iranian Leaders Discuss Strengthening "Long-Standing Friendship"

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, met with the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and the head of the Iranian Shura, Muhammad Baqer Qalibaf, on Saturday.

In a statement, the Iraqi Presidency announced that the two leaders discussed the "friendship" between Iraq and Iran, with Rashid stressing the importance of strengthening it to serve the common interests of both countries.

Ayatollah Khamenei welcomed Rashid and reiterated the Islamic Republic's commitment to supporting Iraq and achieving regional stability.

The leaders also discussed several regional and international issues of mutual interest.

In a separate statement, the Iraqi Presidency indicated that Rashid visited Iran's Parliament Speaker, Mohammed Qalibaf.

Rashid emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation in issues of concern to both parties. At the same time, Qalibaf expressed Tehran's desire to "solidify friendly relations" and common ties between the two neighboring peoples. Qalibaf also commended Rashid's efforts to restore security and political accord in Iraq and wished for continued progress toward stability and prosperity.