Iraqi President, UNAMI condemn Iranian attack on Erbil, label it a violation of sovereignty

Shafaq News / President Abdullatif Jamal Rashid strongly condemned the Iranian shelling targeting Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), on Tuesday, branding it a "violation of Iraqi sovereignty."

Rashid stated on X that this shelling "undermines security and stability in the country." He also emphasized that "resolving issues should come through constructive dialogue, not through military attacks that threaten the stability of Iraq and the entire region, which is experiencing tensions that need to be reduced."

On the other hand, the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) strongly condemned the Iranian attack targeting locations in Erbil, which resulted in five casualties and six injuries.

The mission stated today that "attacks violating Iraq's sovereignty and the safety of its territories by any party must stop," affirming that "security concerns should be addressed through dialogue, not attacks."

It is noteworthy that on Monday night, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) launched a fierce missile attack targeting civilian areas in Erbil, resulting in the death and injury of 10 civilians.