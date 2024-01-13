Iraqi President Stresses Regional Relations Success, Warns Against Escalating Conflicts

Shafaq News/ Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid highlighted Iraq's achievements in enhancing regional ties while cautioning against the dangers of escalating conflicts.

President Rashid delivered a speech on Saturday during the memorial ceremony for Muhammad Baqir al-Hakim, emphasizing the significant role played by the late leader in combating dictatorship and unifying the Iraqi opposition in challenging historical circumstances.

He stressed the importance of collective efforts in advancing Iraq's political process and shaping a strategic vision for the country.

He emphasized the "need to build on political progress achieved and underscored that effective governance involves respecting the separation of powers, collaborative decision-making, and formulating public policies."

Highlighting Iraq's success in developing relations with neighboring countries and the broader region, President Rashid urged for "a united front against the growing fires of conflict." He condemned the ongoing plight of the Palestinian people, particularly the impact on vulnerable populations. Calling on the international community to "take decisive action to halt the war, promote peace, and secure the interests of the Palestinian people in their independent state."

President Rashid strongly condemned any attempts to expand the scope of war, emphasizing that the "repercussions of such adventurism would affect everyone."