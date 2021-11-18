Iraqi President Salih Meets UN Special Representative, Plasschaert

Shafaq News / The Iraqi President, Barham Salih met with the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations for Iraq, Ms. Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert. The meeting was held at Baghdad Palace.

President Salih and UNAMI chief emphasized how important it was to promote security and stability in Iraq, with focus on the need to improve economic conditions in the country. Development efforts should be given the necessary support, they agreed.

The meeting's agenda also included discussion of the importance of resolving the electoral issues, while conversation focused on the need to hear appeals and electoral complaints that are enshrined in Iraqi legal regulations.

It meant that all the political parties have a right to contest the elections, and electoral matters should be resolved according to the judicial context, and it must be in a professional and transparent way, President Salih and the UNAMI chief agreed.

This is the way to enhance people's confidence in the local polls, and it will also lay the ground to establish a government that could meet Iraqi people's aspirations, they said.

