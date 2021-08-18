Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi President Salih Calls Chinese President

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-18T17:03:06+0000
Iraqi President Salih Calls Chinese President

Shafaq News / The President of the Republic of Iraq, Barham Salih made a phone call to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In the Phone conversation, President Salih congratulated the Chinese President on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party.

Conversation placed emphasis on the depth of the historical relations between the two countries, with focus on the need to broaden the horizon of their mutual cooperation in the economic, trade and industrial fields.

Talks also mentioned Chinese companies' role in rebuilding Iraq and their contributions in infrastructure, energy and oil sectors, in the ways that could better serve the interest of both peoples.

President Salih and President Xi Jinping agreed how important it was to strengthen cultural cooperation between the two countries, and it was asserted that a great number of fellowships could be awarded to the Iraqi at the Chinese Universities.

The Iraqi President hailed China's role in assisting Iraq to address the challenges presented by the coronavirus outbreak through sending vaccines and experts to help Iraqi health staff.

latest developments related-matters in the region were discussed at the phone conversation, and President Salih emphasized that action and coordination are needed to defuse crises in the region and calm tensions there. Secure, stable and sovereign Iraq is an anchor for regional security and stability, he said.

related

President Salih discusses Iraq's water challenges with Minister Rachid

Date: 2021-05-11 13:31:29
President Salih discusses Iraq's water challenges with Minister Rachid

Iraq and Kurdistan’ officials condemn Baghdad ‘twin explosions

Date: 2021-01-21 12:27:31
Iraq and Kurdistan’ officials condemn Baghdad ‘twin explosions

Macron among 14 heads of states on potential spyware list

Date: 2021-07-21 09:39:13
Macron among 14 heads of states on potential spyware list

Iraq’s President: the memorandum with UK serves the interests of the two-friendly people

Date: 2021-06-08 20:28:29
Iraq’s President: the memorandum with UK serves the interests of the two-friendly people

The Iraqi President receives Pope Francis in Baghdad

Date: 2021-03-05 12:25:39
The Iraqi President receives Pope Francis in Baghdad

Al-Kadhimi’s visit to Riyadh is successful in all terms, Iraq’s President, King Salman of Saudi Arabia

Date: 2021-04-16 20:09:28
Al-Kadhimi’s visit to Riyadh is successful in all terms, Iraq’s President, King Salman of Saudi Arabia

Salih: to insure “Justice” to all Iraqis

Date: 2020-12-17 08:46:54
Salih: to insure “Justice” to all Iraqis

Salih discusses bilateral relations with the Saudi Deputy Minister of Defense

Date: 2021-05-11 17:01:17
Salih discusses bilateral relations with the Saudi Deputy Minister of Defense