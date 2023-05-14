Iraqi President Receives Invitation to Attend 32nd Arab Summit in Jeddah

Shafaq News/ Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid on Sunday received an official invitation from Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz to attend the 32nd Ordinary Arab Summit, scheduled to be held in the city of Jeddah.

According to a press release by the Iraqi Presidency, Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Iraq, Abdul-Aziz al-Shammari, met with the President at Baghdad Palace to deliver the official invitation.

During the meeting, Ambassador al-Shammari conveyed King Salman's greetings to the president and his well-wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the Iraqi people.

In return, President Rashid entrusted the Saudi Ambassador with his greetings and appreciation for King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

President Rashid attached importance to holding the Arab Summit at this crucial time to discuss various pressing issues, work towards their resolution, and enhance mutual cooperation among the countries in the region.

The meeting also explored the progress of bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them in order to achieve the interests of both nations and their fraternal peoples, as stated in the press release.