Iraqi President, Parliament Speaker, and PM Advocate for Support and Unity in PMF Commemoration

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the three key figures in Iraq's leadership - President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halboosi, and Prime Minister Muhammad Shia'a al-Sudani - delivered speeches during the annual central ceremony marking the ninth anniversary of the founding of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, called for supporting and arming the Popular Mobilization Forces.

Speaking through his senior advisor, Abdullah Al-Alaywi, Rashid emphasized the need to provide assistance, equipment, and care for the wounded and families of martyrs within the Popular Mobilization Forces.

Al-Alaywi also highlighted the importance of perpetuating the memory of the martyrs, particularly Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the Mobilization Authority, while excluding anyone who harms the institution's reputation.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Muhammad al-Halbousi, called for the return of all displaced individuals to their homes in the country. Al-Halbousi acknowledged the active role of the armed forces in confronting terrorism and stressed the need for stability to be restored in cities affected by terrorism through reconstruction efforts. He also emphasized the importance of honoring the memory of the martyrs and ensuring justice for their families.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani, in his speech during the ceremony, commended the role of Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani's fatwa for jihad in mobilizing Iraqis to defend their homeland against terrorist organizations.

Al-Sudani recognized the unity of Iraqis of all components and sects in combating terrorism, leading to victory and defeating ISIS. He highlighted the vigilance of the security forces in overcoming security challenges and praised the Popular Mobilization Forces for their support in preserving state institutions and the political system.

Al-Sudani emphasized the indispensability of the Popular Mobilization Forces, stating that it has become an essential part of ensuring security and reassurance in the Iraqi street. He affirmed the government's commitment to supporting the Popular Mobilization Forces and its role in construction, reconstruction, and services.

Al-Sudani underlined the legitimacy of the Popular Mobilization Forces based on the constitution and its subordination to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

The Prime Minister further revealed the government's intention to develop a law that guarantees a decent retirement for the members of the Popular Mobilization Forces, similar to other security forces. He acknowledged the capabilities of Iraq's security forces in preserving the country's security. He announced plans to establish camps, headquarters, and bases for the Popular Mobilization Forces outside cities to achieve their combat objectives.

Al-Sudani called upon writers, historians, intellectuals, and research centers to document and present the epic achievements of the Popular Mobilization Forces for future generations.